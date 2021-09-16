Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 59.3%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HYLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
