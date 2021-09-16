Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Grows By 125.0%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TUSA remained flat at $$48.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,997,000.

