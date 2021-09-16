Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Declines By 53.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $27,495,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.78. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

