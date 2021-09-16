Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Rises By 128.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VPN stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.