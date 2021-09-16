Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Drops By 59.5%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gores Technology Partners II stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,147. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

