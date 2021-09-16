Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 62.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRNNF stock remained flat at $$27.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

