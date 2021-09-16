Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Increases By 178.2%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.