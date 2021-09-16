Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Increases By 178.2%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

