Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Decreases By 62.0%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,123. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -2.02.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation.

