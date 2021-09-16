Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Drops By 61.5%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 841,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 1,129,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,511. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.