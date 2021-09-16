Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases By 198.4%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

