Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Increases By 180.6%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the first quarter valued at $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

