Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declines By 61.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD remained flat at $$25.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,675. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

