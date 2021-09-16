Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declines By 53.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

