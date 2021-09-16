Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 141.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.79. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.