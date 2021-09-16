Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 66.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 14,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,306. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

