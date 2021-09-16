Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Declines By 57.3%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.0 days.

JCDXF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

