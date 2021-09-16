Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases By 118.2%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:JHS remained flat at $$16.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 29.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

