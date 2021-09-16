Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 57.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,888. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
