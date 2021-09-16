Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 55.4%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 1,009,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

