Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 121.5%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,417. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.