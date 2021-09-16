Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 57.7%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 15,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kubota has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

