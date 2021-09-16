Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 57.7%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 15,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kubota has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
