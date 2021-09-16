Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Declines By 55.8%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LEAT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193. Leatt has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

