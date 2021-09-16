Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Declines By 55.8%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LEAT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193. Leatt has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.
Leatt Company Profile
