Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Expands By 125.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 29,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,699. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

