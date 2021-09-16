Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Expands By 125.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 29,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,699. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Manganese X Energy
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.