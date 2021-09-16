Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 57.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during trading on Thursday. NICE has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.00.
About NICE
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.