Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 57.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during trading on Thursday. NICE has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

