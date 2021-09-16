Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 63.8%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 66,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,860. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

