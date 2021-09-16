Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 54.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 11,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.