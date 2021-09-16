Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 54.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 11,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.