Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 125.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $26.16.
About Orient Overseas (International)
