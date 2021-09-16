Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 125.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

