Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 57.1%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

