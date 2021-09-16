Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 56.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 22,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

