Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Increases By 183.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PTOC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTOC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $13,566,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,628,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,564,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,690,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

