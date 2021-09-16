Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Expands By 133.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 2,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

