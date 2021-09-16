Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Decreases By 65.7%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,297. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

