Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Drops By 62.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 259,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Porsche Automobil’s payout ratio is currently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

