Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Decreases By 62.6%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSAG. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $13,666,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,801,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $5,829,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.