Short Interest in Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Drops By 66.7%

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,739,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSSP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,661,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,444,953. Reve Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Reve Technologies

Bassline Productions, Inc develops mobile based hardware and software based products. The firm has released and continues to, a refine SwipeDial android based mobile application that provides a simple, picture based navigation interface. It is also developing Kinderkall, a phone watch with a simple user interface designed for children.

