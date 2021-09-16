Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 64.3%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

