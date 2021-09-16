Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 152.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. 30,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
