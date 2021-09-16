Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Increases By 157.5%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $$4.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.