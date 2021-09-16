Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 63.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLCJY stock remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

