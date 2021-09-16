Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 63.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

