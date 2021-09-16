Short Interest in Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Increases By 200.0%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPRS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Surge Components has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

