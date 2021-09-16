Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Decreases By 53.9%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 324,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SVFA remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,405. SVF Investment has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at about $3,999,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.