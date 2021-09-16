Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Increases By 150.0%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TAPM opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 3.49.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

