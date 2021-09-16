Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 125.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YTPG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,058. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

