Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Drops By 64.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 12,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

