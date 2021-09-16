Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Grows By 200.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSA opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.