Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 54.9%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

