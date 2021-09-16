Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 161.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

