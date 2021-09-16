Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Decreases By 59.7%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.5% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 47.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 190,705 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period.

VPCBU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

