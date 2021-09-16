Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Drops By 65.9%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

